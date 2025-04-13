Optimize Financial Inc Makes New $268,000 Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,343 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $187.27 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCTY. Mizuho upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price (up from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 23,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,439,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,856,332. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

