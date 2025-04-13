Optimize Financial Inc Invests $355,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $131.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.70. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $109.93 and a 1 year high of $161.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

