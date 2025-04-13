Optimize Financial Inc Invests $266,000 in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $10,304,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,976,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,415,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after acquiring an additional 125,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,640,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $115.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,842.85. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,820.30. The trade was a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,381 shares of company stock worth $1,781,432. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HQY shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HQY

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.