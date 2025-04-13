Optimize Financial Inc Invests $227,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,409,000 after buying an additional 181,859 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 752.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 485.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 190,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Price Performance
Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $564.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $650.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $718.44.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.47.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
