Optimize Financial Inc Invests $221,000 in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,146 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 1,801.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 605,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after buying an additional 573,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 611.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 460,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 215,834 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,450,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,496,000 after acquiring an additional 179,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 40,975.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 140,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

TPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of TPC stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

