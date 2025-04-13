Optimize Financial Inc Buys Shares of 24,301 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 82,735 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 56.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 169.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 218.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 102,067 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,021,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,838,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $210,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,189. The trade was a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 48.17%. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PMT

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.