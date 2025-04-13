Optimize Financial Inc Buys New Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Elastic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $123.96.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $513,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,140,100.24. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $250,071.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,852.68. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,847,452 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

