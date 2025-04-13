Optimize Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 1,604 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $5,259,037.11. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,355,220.52. The trade was a 29.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,973,188.84. The trade was a 36.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $231.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

