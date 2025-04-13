Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Price

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $850.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.28.

KLAC opened at $670.22 on Friday. KLA has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $705.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $694.74.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. Analysts expect that KLA will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in KLA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in KLA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

