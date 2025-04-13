OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases $170,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 214,001,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,041,969.28. This represents a 0.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 125,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.

On Friday, March 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $348,000.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 67,434 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $115,312.14.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 47,537 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $69,879.39.

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $220,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $740,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.78.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.42 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 103.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in OPKO Health by 736.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 217,450 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in OPKO Health by 166.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 108,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

