Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Onsemi by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. Onsemi has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $80.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.46.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

