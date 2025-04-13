Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 81.9% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 106,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 47,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,228,000 after buying an additional 114,085 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 217,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

