Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ODD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODD opened at $41.58 on Friday. Oddity Tech has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

