Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.43.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ODD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ODD
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oddity Tech Trading Down 0.2 %
ODD opened at $41.58 on Friday. Oddity Tech has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46.
About Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oddity Tech
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.