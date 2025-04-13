O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 81 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,104,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,145,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 156,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after acquiring an additional 58,179 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $184.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

