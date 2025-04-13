O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 2,935 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,038 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,742,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

