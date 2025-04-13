O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases Shares of 5,370 Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 911,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 29,721 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 462,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,697,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 165,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of GSEW stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.03. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.35.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.