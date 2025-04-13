O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 4,312 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,303,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,939,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,072,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 174,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.