O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 1,601 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $46.18.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

