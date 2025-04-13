O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.48. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

