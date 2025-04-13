O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Boosts Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,958 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc owned about 0.41% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,285,000 after buying an additional 144,345 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

