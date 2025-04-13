O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires Shares of 623 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 623 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.42.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $254.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.29 and its 200 day moving average is $310.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $245.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin L. Washington acquired 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $294.61 per share, with a total value of $499,363.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,331.45. The trade was a 4.06 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

