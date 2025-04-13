Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0755 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NAD opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.