Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and traded as low as $11.05. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 134,883 shares traded.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 20,704 shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $247,619.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,143,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,553,473.32. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,674 shares of company stock worth $5,641,358.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $143,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

