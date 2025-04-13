Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NUV opened at $8.48 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

