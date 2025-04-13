Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NUV opened at $8.48 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.