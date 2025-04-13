Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 90,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 47,294 shares in the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 35,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.44. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $3.8695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

