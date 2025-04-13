NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,402,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 2,375,209 shares.The stock last traded at $2.76 and had previously closed at $2.51.
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 814.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4,789.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
