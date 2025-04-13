Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Sold by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC lessened its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,470,739 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 599,952 shares during the period. Northern Dynasty Minerals accounts for about 2.0% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 5.85% of Northern Dynasty Minerals worth $18,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 71.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52,346 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NAK opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $519.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 0.51. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

