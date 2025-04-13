Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NEWTZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on May 1st

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:NEWTZ opened at $24.75 on Friday. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.
Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.