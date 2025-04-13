New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $42.97 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $91.04. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. China Renaissance lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

