New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $42.97 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $91.04. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.
