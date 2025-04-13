Neumora Therapeutics’ (NMRA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NMRA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.89.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

