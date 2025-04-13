Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $9,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,818,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,599,673.92. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $206,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 480,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,922.02. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,356,523 shares of company stock worth $12,710,077 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SNAP. Susquehanna raised their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

