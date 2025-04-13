National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.13% of National Presto Industries worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NPK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

NPK stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.55. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $103.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.38.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The conglomerate reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $134.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.21%.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

