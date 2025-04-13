Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,290 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 502,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,280,000 after buying an additional 52,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.36.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $157.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.09. The company has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

