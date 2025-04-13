MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0197 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 0.2% increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 29.9% per year over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MIN opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $2.79.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

