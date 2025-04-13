Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Trading 9.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 211,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Mesoblast Stock Up 9.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

