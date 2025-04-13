Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). Approximately 108,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 780,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £3.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Mercantile Ports & Logistics alerts:

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics

(Get Free Report)

The company is currently implementing its maiden project of developing a modern port and logistics facility at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. The facility will be developed over 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of appx 1,000 meters.The terminal will be designed to handle vessels of up to 4000 DWT having a draft of up to 5 meters, with the potential to handle vessels up to 10 meter draft at a later stage.

Logistics Facility

Karanja Terminal will also house an ultra-modern logistics complex spread over approximately 100 acres of land.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.