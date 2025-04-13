Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 244,220 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. cut its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,218,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244,220 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.46% of Rollins worth $102,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Rollins by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,937.94. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,047,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

