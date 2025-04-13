Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Raises Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.05% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OIH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $210.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $998.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $191.21 and a one year high of $347.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.91 and a 200 day moving average of $275.65.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.