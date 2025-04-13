Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Buys 189,738 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 189,738 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 1.21% of Tower Semiconductor worth $69,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 866,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,883,000 after acquiring an additional 187,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 4,081.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,979,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSEM opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $55.31.

TSEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

