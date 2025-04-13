MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX) Director Acquires $45,311.77 in Stock

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) Director Ora H. Pescovitz bought 7,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $45,311.77. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,297.81. This represents a 46.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MBX Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MBX opened at $7.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Get MBX Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MBX shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in MBX Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in MBX Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.