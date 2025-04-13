Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2025

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $5,284,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 10th, Matthew Prince sold 2,311 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $249,010.25.
  • On Wednesday, March 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total transaction of $6,145,690.88.
  • On Monday, March 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $6,101,164.48.
  • On Thursday, February 27th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $7,597,775.36.
  • On Tuesday, February 25th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $7,511,341.76.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.4 %

NET stock opened at $105.94 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.85 and its 200-day moving average is $113.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,200,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $249,544,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,399 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 856.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 934,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,604,000 after buying an additional 836,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,178,000 after buying an additional 804,059 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

