Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $5,284,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 10th, Matthew Prince sold 2,311 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $249,010.25.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total transaction of $6,145,690.88.

On Monday, March 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $6,101,164.48.

On Thursday, February 27th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $7,597,775.36.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $7,511,341.76.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.4 %

NET stock opened at $105.94 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.85 and its 200-day moving average is $113.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,200,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $249,544,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,399 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 856.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 934,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,604,000 after buying an additional 836,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,178,000 after buying an additional 804,059 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

