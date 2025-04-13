Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,618 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,035,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,878,000 after buying an additional 144,963 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in SiriusPoint by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,694,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,278,000 after purchasing an additional 838,262 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,887,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,282,000 after purchasing an additional 900,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,578,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,310,000 after purchasing an additional 162,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after buying an additional 226,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.49). SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $612.80 million for the quarter.

In other SiriusPoint news, Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,301,911.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,428,008 shares in the company, valued at $129,257,989.68. The trade was a 30.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DOWLING & PARTN upgraded SiriusPoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

