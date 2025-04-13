Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.41% of Orion Office REIT worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 1,215.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Orion Office REIT news, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,670.45. This trade represents a 57.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Mcdowell acquired 12,000 shares of Orion Office REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 293,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,859.60. The trade was a 4.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 61,446 shares of company stock worth $147,092. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ONL opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $90.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.33. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter.

Orion Office REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

Orion Office REIT Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

