Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $763,000 in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.10% of Sun Country Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,580,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after buying an additional 51,224 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 695.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 224,774 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 196,094 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 85,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,619.78. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 3,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $62,122.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,305.40. This represents a 19.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,327 shares of company stock worth $3,201,474 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 0.4 %

SNCY opened at $10.35 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $550.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNCY. Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNCY

Sun Country Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.