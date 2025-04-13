Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 1,108 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.28% of Colony Bankcorp worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBAN stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $245.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.55. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

