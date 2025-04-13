Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 2,702 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.18% of Red River Bancshares worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Red River Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

Red River Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of RRBI opened at $48.24 on Friday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $62.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $326.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 11.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

About Red River Bancshares

(Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Featured Articles

