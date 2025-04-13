Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 15.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,458.20. This represents a 8.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE VAC opened at $53.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.19. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $103.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

