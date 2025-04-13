Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 1,501.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,466,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Markel Group stock opened at $1,769.56 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,417.65 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,855.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,745.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total value of $163,682.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,702.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Markel Group

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.