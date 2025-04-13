Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,336,000. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of Manhattan Associates to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $158.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.38. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.81 and a 52 week high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.