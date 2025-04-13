Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Position Cut by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,421 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.71% of Main Street Capital worth $36,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN opened at $51.77 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $63.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $140.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.40 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 7.11%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,895,415.10. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $6,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,357,636.55. The trade was a 22.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

